The Round Rock Public Library now delivers materials to homebound residents. The pandemic amplified the need to provide library resources and services to a growing number of residents. When we surveyed customers about this idea, we received 84% “Very Positive” responses. We presented these findings and the idea for a Homebound Delivery Service to the City Council, and they approved to fund this service. The Library is constantly striving to improve our services based on needs and wants of the community, to reach our homebound customers, we will bring the Library to them!