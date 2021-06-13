Super Rush Release Date, Gameplay, Maps and Characters

Elden Ring just made its first appearance in a long time, and it looks glorious, with a gameplay trailer from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware debuted during Summer Game Fest providing our first substantial look at what’s to come since the game was first announced back in 2019. Oh, and Elden Ring got a release date of Jan. 21, 2022 for players on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. (You will also be able to take advantage of a free upgrade from the last-gen version of the game to the current-gen version.) There’s death, hideous monsters, golden landscapes, and dark valleys in the video – what more could you want? See FromSoftware’s latest nightmare in the video below.