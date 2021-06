Apple hosted its annual WWDC 2021 recently and unveiled a plethora of new upgrades for its existing apps while announcing a boatload of new ones. Apart from iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple is being a wide range of smart home features to the HomePod mini, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. In addition to this, the company has also seen fit to bring Siri to third-party accessories. Scroll down to see more details on the new updates.