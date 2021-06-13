Boys Varsity Rugby ascends atop St. Anthony’s High School on Long Island 47-14 at an away game last Sunday. “Jack McRedmond came out of the gates on fire with two scores in the first five minutes,” said Boys Varsity Rugby Coach Jim O’Hara. “McRedmond scored his first try (5 points) in the second minute with a 50 yard run along the sideline, then followed up in the fifth minute with a strong run from close range. Captain Dylan Walsh made both conversion kicks (2 points each) to give Rye an early 14-0 lead in the blistering sun.”