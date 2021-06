The 2021 Summer Olympics are coming up soon, and Team USA is revealing uniforms as we go. First up? Four new team uniforms, plus the team's medal stand apparel. Soccer, basketball, track and field, and skateboarding all have sleek and simple new looks courtesy of Nike, who have provided Team USA's Olympic podium wear since 2006. Fans on Instagram were especially into the skateboarding 'fit, new this year as the sport makes its Olympic debut. Skateboarders show off their unique styles both on their boards and through their fashion outside of the Games, and that creativity is what many of...