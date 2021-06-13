Cancel
Hauppauge, NY

Hauppauge School Board members vote to keep mask requirement

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHauppauge’s School Board voted to keep the state’s mask mandate inside their schools in place, despite an outcry from members of the community. The Hauppauge Teachers Association and School Board members met Sunday with attorneys to talk about a proposal to lift the mask requirement at schools in the district. Hauppauge's superintendent sent out a letter to parents that says, "All Hauppauge students, faculty and staff will be required to continue to wear masks while inside school facilities, as per previously explained protocols. As you know, mask-wearing is no longer necessary while outdoors. Every opportunity for mask breaks will be offered and our school leaders will provide comfortable testing conditions to the greatest extent possible in the coming weeks."

brooklyn.news12.com
Hauppauge, NY
Health
City
Hauppauge, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Government
Hauppauge, NY
Education
