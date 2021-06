Publisher Raw Fury and developer Shedworks announced Sable will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 23. Join Sable on her gliding, a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and landscapes littered with fallen spaceships. Explore at your own pace on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins, and encounter other nomads in the wilds, all while unearthing mysteries long forgotten. For those in the know, the acclaimed Japanese Breakfast is taking point on the game’s soundtrack, which promises to be full of chill and emotional vibes.