We have gotten nowhere fast with Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (BNET:OTCQB) stock, having bought it at the points shown on its latest 6-month chart below, as it has remained stuck in a clearly defined trading range, and in recent weeks have sat it out as it has drifted slowly lower back to support within the downtrend shown. However, today’s action was bullish, with a prominent bull hammer forming right at the support that bust it out of the downtrend. This implies that at the least it should rally back up to the resistance of the top of the trading range again, and there are several factors which suggest that it could do considerably more than that.