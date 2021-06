ATLANTA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Benefit Resources (SBR) announces the acquisition of OneSource StopLoss (OSSL) effective 4/1/2021. "As Strategic Benefit Resources continues to expand its footprint in the US, establishing a presence on the west coast has been a key initiative to our longer-term growth strategy. We are excited to have found a new partner with OneSource StopLoss (OSSL) to plant a flag for SBR on the west coast and continue our growth in the US. There are a lot of similarities and synergies between our two firms, and we look forward to building on OSSL's success as we continue to expand into the west coast market." said Strategic Benefit Resources President & CEO, Wayne K. Soud, Jr.