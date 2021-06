Rhubarb is finally back in season! What are you making with your limited supply? When I think of rhubarb, I think of my grandma's strawberry rhubarb jam! She always had her freezer stocked with jars and we ate through them so quickly! Another classic is strawberry rhubarb pie. I haven't had this quite as much, but my friends request it every year. This year, I decided to take an easier route and make Mini Strawberry Rhubarb Galettes!