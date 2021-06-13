Open World, Character Creator and Dynamic Weather - Elden Ring Info Summary

At long last, the long-awaited gameplay reveal for Elden Ring finally arrived at Summer Game Fest’s kickoff stream, and it looks exactly like the sort of grueling dark fantasy adventure that you’d expect, complete with the style that is so strongly associated with FromSoftware. Information on the game is likely to keep flooding in ahead of its launch early next year, but with it having been confirmed as a cross-gen game, what does that mean for whether or not next-gen upgrades will be supported?