Open World, Character Creator and Dynamic Weather - Elden Ring Info Summary

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco, the publisher of the highly anticipated Elden Ring, has shared some information about From Software's latest work. The official announcement of Elden Ring, the latest game from From Software, was one of the most talked about moments of Thursday's Summer Game Fest. The publisher, Bandai Namco, shared some interesting details about the title, which will have the release on January 21, 2022.

www.gamepressure.com
Video GamesDen of Geek

Will Elden Ring Be at E3 2021?

Elden Ring quickly became the talk of the gaming industry after it was revealed at E3 2019, but the upcoming open-world title from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has been mysteriously absent from nearly every major gaming event since its debut. So will...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Elden Ring gameplay, release date finally revealed

It’s been a long, long time since we last heard from Elden Ring, and going into today’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event, there were a lot of people hoping that we’d get some more news about the game. Those people go exactly what they were hoping for and more today, as not only did we get our first look at Elden Ring gameplay, but we also got a release date for the game.
Video Gamesnewsnationusa.com

New Elden Ring Trailer Has Finally Arrived

It’s been a long time coming but a new trailer for FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has arrived, allowing players to see what the next Soulslike will bring. Fans of FromSoftware games are likely breathing a sigh of relief, because Elden Ring has finally been shown once again – combat, bosses, areas, horseback riding, and all. It’s been a long time since the game’s initial reveal – time which has felt much longer to some thanks to the continued radio silence about Elden Ring’s current status – but Soulslike players now have a reason to get excited about the company’s next release.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

7 new details about Elden Ring

A trailer of Elden Ring, which has been silent for two years, appeared last night. In the trailer that appeared at Summer Game Fest, the game’s release date was announced as January 21, 2022. Bandai Namco, which publishes Elden Ring, has released a fact sheet that goes deep into the...
Video Gamesboxden.com

Elden Ring: New Plot Synopsis Revealed

It feels like forever since we last got a look at the long-in-development new collaboration between Dark Souls series director Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire creator George R.R. Martin, but yesterday we got both a new gameplay trailer and a release date thanks to Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff show. Now, publisher Bandai Namco has released new story details for this highly anticipated release.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Elden Ring Will Support Free Next-Gen Upgrades

At long last, the long-awaited gameplay reveal for Elden Ring finally arrived at Summer Game Fest’s kickoff stream, and it looks exactly like the sort of grueling dark fantasy adventure that you’d expect, complete with the style that is so strongly associated with FromSoftware. Information on the game is likely to keep flooding in ahead of its launch early next year, but with it having been confirmed as a cross-gen game, what does that mean for whether or not next-gen upgrades will be supported?
TechnologyPosted by
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring release date set for January 21

The Elden Ring release date is set for January 21, 2022. A new Elden Ring trailer was released during today's Summer Game Fest stream, giving us our first official look at the game in years, and easily our best look yet, complete with horseback riding through a massive open world, magic and melee combat, and plenty of hulking bosses.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Miyazaki just dropped a huge amount of Elden Ring info

At long last, we finally got a proper look at Elden Ring during Summer Games Fest last week, and all of a sudden we now have a flood of information about what to expect in the upcoming game. In an interview with IGN, legendary director Hidetaka Miyazaki gave plenty of information on the background lore, along with some discussion of abilities, multiplayer and the game's structure.
Video GamesGamespot

Elden Ring Is Up For Preorder Now

From Software's next game Elden Ring was finally shown off in detail during Summer Games Fest. The lengthy Elden Ring gameplay trailer gave us our first look at the seemingly massive world, creepy enemies, and combat that is sure to be challenging. Your quest for the Elden Ring begins January 21, 2022 when the game launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Elden Ring is available to preorder now for PlayStation and Xbox.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

How Elden Ring 'Spirit Body' Companions Work

We're still riding high on the E3 2021 Elden Ring reveal. There was so much to unpack with the full gameplayer trailer, and now we're learning even more. First, we learned a little bit about the game's co-op. Then we got some new insight into the open world. Now? Now it's time for the Spirit Body companions to have their time in the spotlight.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Elden Ring RETURNS at Summer Game Fest 2021

After going AWOL since its initial reveal at E3 2019, FromSofties (My term for FromSoftware fans), have been scouring the internet for any clues related to the next title from the highly respected dev studio. Those leaks from earlier this year didn’t do it just. That mad man Geoff Keighley...
Video GamesIGN

Elden Ring: Dynamic Weather and 7 Other Details We Learned

Elden Ring rises. After a two-year-long vow of secrecy, Elden Ring premiered a new gameplay trailer as well as announced a January 21, 2022 release date for consoles and PC. Bandai Namco, who is publishing Elden Ring for FromSoftware, has released a new fact sheet that dives deeper into the gameplay trailer we saw today as part of the big reveal. This includes several key points about the world FromSoft and George R.R. Martin have cooked up together.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Elden Ring Will Have Co-Op And Online Play

The unthinkable happened on June 10, 2021. We finally got an Elden Ring trailer! During Summer Game Fest, we not only got an extensive new look at the upcoming FromSoftware game, but we also got a release date as well! January 21, 2022, is the date to remember, but that doesn’t mean the revelations are quite done. In addition to the amazing gameplay video revealed earlier this week, new details have emerged to reveal that Elden Ring will offer co-op.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Yes, Elden Ring will have bonfires

After the Elden Ring trailer dropped, we’re left with more questions than answers. One big thing fans want to know is whether or not Elden Ring will have bonfires. These were a big gameplay element in the Dark Souls series, so it’d be a great connector between FromSoftware’s old and new titles.
Video GamesWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Elden Ring Gameplay World Premiere | Summer Game Fest 2021

Fromsoftware's Elden Ring has finally received its first trailer in 2 years. This time, we get to see Elden Ring gameplay, including horseback riding, desolate locations, and horrific creatures. The gameplay looks to be utilizing Fromsoftware's classic slow-paced action style and the presence of an unending curse, resembling the story of Dark Souls. We got to see dragons, giants, medieval backdrops, magic, and more in this Norse inspired game with its world crafted by both Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin. Elden Ring's release date is currently set at January 21, 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

Dark Souls Creator Says Elden Ring Is The Next Step For The Genre

From Software's new game Elden Ring boasts a high-profile partnership with fantasy author George RR Martin, but it's shaping up to be more than a Souls game infused with Martin's lore. The transition to an open world game, and some of the world-building from Martin, are making it into what Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki feels is the next logical step for the genre he helped to create. You can check out gameplay in the Elden Ring release date trailer, too.