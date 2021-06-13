Open World, Character Creator and Dynamic Weather - Elden Ring Info Summary
Bandai Namco, the publisher of the highly anticipated Elden Ring, has shared some information about From Software's latest work. The official announcement of Elden Ring, the latest game from From Software, was one of the most talked about moments of Thursday's Summer Game Fest. The publisher, Bandai Namco, shared some interesting details about the title, which will have the release on January 21, 2022.www.gamepressure.com