Flying Wild Hog Unveils Trek to Yomi

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the show organized by Devolver Digital, a new game by Flying Wild Hog was presented. The game is titled Trek to Yomi and will be set in feudal Japan. Yesterday's Devolver Digital show brought the announcement of a new title from Flying Wild Hog. This time the devs decided to make a side-scrolling adventure game set in feudal Japan. The game is titled Trek to Yomi. It will be a story about a young swordsmaster named Hiroki. The protagonist's task is to protect his town against various dangers. The black and white style refers to Akira Kurosawa's films. The trailer is available below.

www.gamepressure.com
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Trek to Yomi is a black-and-white samurai adventure

Devolver Digital has announced Trek to Yomi, a black-and-white samurai adventure. The reveal was part of the Devolver Digital showcase, and the trailer shows of the game’s monochrome style. It looks a little bit like Ghost of Tsushima—especially when played in that game’s “Kurosawa mode.”. Check out the trailer:. The...
Video Gamesnewgamenetwork.com

Trek to Yomi in development

A new action game from Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog. Devolver Digital and Flying Wild Hog have announced Trek to Yomi, coming in 2022. As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.
Video Gameswmleader.com

‘Trek to Yomi’ is a Kurosawa-inspired 2D samurai game coming in 2022

If you played through the entirety of Ghost of Tsushima in Kurosawa mode and it left you wanting for more cinematic samurai action, you’ll want to look out for Trek to Yomi. Announced today during Devolver Digital’s E3 presentation, the 2.5D side-scroller sees you play as a young samurai charged with protecting their town and its inhabitants. You’ll face off against both human and supernatural enemies. Like Tsushima, the game attempts to emulate the look of Akira Kurosawa’s films. Judging by the trailer, it does a pretty good job of it too.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Trek to Yomi Trailer Reveals a Cinematic Sidescroller Set in Feudal Japan

Trek to Yomi is a cinematic, Akira Kurosawa-inspired samurai game coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Developers Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog along with publisher Devolver Digital revealed the game as part of E3 2021. Though fans online were quick to compare Trek to Yomi to Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima, it seems this indie action game will offer a sidescrolling experience that is a bit more linear. Still, though, its announcement trailer certainly sets the tone well. Watch it for yourself below.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Announcing the Cinematic Adventure Game Trek to Yomi

Believe it or not, we love old Japanese samurai movies. Those black and white cinematic masterpieces are still absolutely breathtaking, even today. The landscapes, the fight scenes, and of course the stories themselves – there’s nothing else like them. So, when we decided that our latest project would be inspired by those iconic films, we couldn’t help but to get giddy inside.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Trek to Yomi will take us to feudal Japan on consoles and PC

The Devolver Digital conference at E3 2021 has given us sensations similar to those of other years: large doses of humor and very attractive independent video games. One of them is Trek to Yomi, a side-scrolling cinematic adventure that stands out for its black and white visual style, as well as being set in Feudal Japan. As confirmed during the presentation, the game is developed by Flying Wild Hog and designed by Leonard Menchiari, creator of works such as Riot or The Eternal Castle.
Video GamesIGN

Trek to Yomi Announcement Trailer

Play as a young samurai who is set on a journey after tragedy strikes in Trek to Yomi. This cinematic game by Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog is coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation in 2022.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

E3 2021 – TREK TO YOMI – Launching 2022 [PC + Consoles]

As a vow to his dying Master, a young swordsman is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward. A cinematic tour-de-force from Leonard Menchiari and Flying Wild Hog coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One platforms in 2022.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Trek to Yomi, Death’s Door, and more highlight Devolver Digital showcase

Devolver Digital showcased seven indie games that are releasing under its publishing wing, including the samurai side-scroller game Trek to Yomi, as well as the fast-paced hack-and-slash game Death’s Door. Devolver Digital continued its time-honored tradition of having its own showcase during the week of E3 via another video filled...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Trek to Yomi is a Cinematic Action Game Launching in 2022

From Leonard Menchiari and developer Flying Wild Hog, this gorgeous sidescrolling game launches next year for PC and next-gen consoles. During their E3 2021 showcase, Devolver Digital unveiled a brand new game from Leonard Menchiari and developer Flying Wild Hog. Trek to Yomi is a gorgeous, cinematic, sidescrolling action game set in fuedal Japan, and it’s looking fascinating.
Video GamesSiliconera

Trek to Yomi Will Appear on Consoles and PCs in 2022

The first game to show up during the Devolver Digital E3 2021/Summer Game Fest presentation is Trek to Yomi. This is a samurai game with a 2D perspective made by Flying Wild Hog and Leonard Menchiari. It will show up on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

