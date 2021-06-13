Flying Wild Hog Unveils Trek to Yomi
During the show organized by Devolver Digital, a new game by Flying Wild Hog was presented. The game is titled Trek to Yomi and will be set in feudal Japan. Yesterday's Devolver Digital show brought the announcement of a new title from Flying Wild Hog. This time the devs decided to make a side-scrolling adventure game set in feudal Japan. The game is titled Trek to Yomi. It will be a story about a young swordsmaster named Hiroki. The protagonist's task is to protect his town against various dangers. The black and white style refers to Akira Kurosawa's films. The trailer is available below.www.gamepressure.com