Fortnite Collect Stone from Aftermath. Collect Stone from Aftermath is one of the challenges you'll have to complete in Chapter 2 Season 7 in Fortnite, aka Invasion. The task itself is pretty simple on its face; all you have to do is go to this Aftermath and mine for stone, right? Well, yes, but there's more to it. For one, you need to know where to find the Aftermath location in Fortnite. Even when you've got that figured out, you can't gather all the stones present, only some of them. We'll explain how it all works in our Fortnite Collect Stone from Aftermath guide.