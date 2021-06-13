World War Z: Aftermath With FPP Mode and Overhauled Combat; Watch the Trailer
During Friday's IGN Expo Saber Interactive announced World War Z: Aftermath. We saw the first trailer of the game and learned a few details about it. Saber Interactive, known for such titles as the warmly received SnowRunner and the TPP co-op shooter World War Z, announced World War Z: Aftermath. during Friday's IGN Expo. It won't be a full-fledged second installment or a typical expansion for the game from 2019 but rather, something like an expanded edition of the original. Below you can watch the game's first trailer.www.gamepressure.com