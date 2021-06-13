World War Z: Aftermath With FPP Mode and Overhauled Combat; Watch the Trailer

The F1 racing game franchise from EA is returning this summer with F1 2021, and this edition of the series looks to me the most innovative and exciting yet. Not only is the new F1 coming to next-gen consoles, which naturally means it will be the smoothest and best-looking in the franchise to-date, but this game will also be overhauling its story mode. In a time when most sports games are content with the status quo, F1 2021 is introducing a brand new story called Braking Point, which will be cinematic in nature and feature actual characters, rather than the classic career racing system.