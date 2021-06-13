Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shadow Warrior 3 - Bloody Gameplay Trailer From E3 2021

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fresh trailer for Shadow Warrior 3 has appeared on the web. The impressive trailer focuses on showcasing the combat system. A new trailer of Shadow Warrior 3, the next installment of first-person shooters series developed by Flying Wild Hog, was shown during Devolver Digital's conference at E3 2021. The...

www.gamepressure.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Shadow Warrior#Gameplay#Devolver Digital#Fps#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Sea of Craft – Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at Wizard Games’ Sea of Craft gameplay trailer to get a feel of what you can accomplish in this construction seafaring game. Players can dive-in on PC via Steam. Join Sea of Craft, the new wave of realistic physics-based construction and adventure games. With hundreds of building materials and weapons at your disposal, there is no limitation to the unique and wonderful seafaring vessels that you can create. When you’re done building, take to the treacherous waves of the Beela South Sea where wild adventures and rich bounty await you. Band together with players from around the world and do battle with mysterious monsters lurking in the depths, or battle your enemies and claim the spoils! Sea of Craft features 3 unique gameplay styles allowing you to enjoy the game your way!
Video Gamesthewestonforum.com

The first gameplay trailer for Endless Dungeon

At the start of the Summer Games Festival, we were thrilled to present our tantalizing first minute gameplay titled “Endless Dungeon”. The Endless Universe is back in action – and it’s pretty wild!. What happened? Well, you’ve sunk into a mysterious space station. You have to recruit a team of...
Video Gamesfanboynation.com

Back 4 Blood Gameplay Trailer

Back 4 Blood Gameplay Trailer released at Summer Game Fest and announced Early Access Open Beta begins August 5, 2021. A new Back 4 Blood gameplay trailer was just released from Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! digital event. Along with the trailer, it was confirmed the upcoming Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from August 5-9 for those who pre-order. Players who don’t pre-order can also register at Back4Blood.com/Beta for the Open Beta August 12-16. However, some of the players who register for the Beta now have a chance to get into the Early Access portion but there is no guarantee. Both portions of the Open Beta will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Battlefield 2042 Revealed in Cinematic Trailer, Gameplay Reveal Coming June 13 at the Microsoft E3 Stream

The sheet was officially removed from Battlefield 2042 today with a cinematic reveal trailer to get fans hyped for the long-awaited next game in the Battlefield franchise. Set in the near future, following global collapse due to climate change, Battlefield 2042 imagines a world of no-pats, stateless non-patriated soldiers fighting for a piece of what’s left. A full gameplay reveal is coming on June 13th as part of Microsoft’s E3 press conference, and we’ll also see more details unveiled at EA Play Live on July 22.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

E3 2021: the best trailers

Madhuri Dixit Replies to Her 13-Year-Old Fan Who Wishes to Meet Her Soon (Read Tweet) The 2021 edition of E3 was perhaps the weirdest yet. After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the world’s biggest gaming event returned in a digital-only format. A lot of big names were still present — like Microsoft, Nintendo, and Square Enix — and there were plenty of surprising reveals and other announcements. But the spectacle felt somewhat diminished without the in-person experience. Meanwhile, the show seemed to come together at the very last moment — seriously, we didn’t even know the schedule of events until just a few days before E3 kicked off.
Video Gamesfanboynation.com

E3 2021 Preview Trailer

E3 2021 Preview Trailer gives us an in-depth look at the to expect from the world’s biggest gaming expo set to start tomorrow. The world’s biggest gaming expo is set to being tomorrow, June 11, 2021! In preparation, they have released the E3 2021 Preview Trailer which highlights participating companies and featured products. We’ve already begun to see some of the incredible offerings at this year’s expo with OtterBox debuting an impressively genius Power Swap Controller Battery that allows gamers to switch the battery of their XBOX controller without having to pause or resync. Also got to play a few demos like B.ARK, and we definitely have more coming your way to accompany all the latest news and announcements during the EXPO.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

E3 2021 biggest announcements: Latest news, trailers, gameplay and more

E3 2021 is just getting underway, with a suite of game trailers and announcements already revealed ahead of the gaming showcase’s official virtual start. The game trailers are coming thick and fast, thanks to the Summer Game Fest on June 10. And we can expect many more once the biggest E3 conferences from the likes of Ubisoft and Microsoft get underway in the next couple of days.
Video GamesGamespot

Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Breakdown

After 2 years of waiting, FromSoftware has finally released a gameplay trailer for their upcoming game, Elden Ring. Dave breaks down the trailer and relates what about Elden Ring seems to pull from Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro respectively. FromSoftware's much anticipated Elden Ring has a release date of January 21, 2022.
Video GamesIGN

OlliOlli World Exclusive Gameplay Trailer

OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action platformer that's bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

The Light of the Darkness - Gameplay Trailer

During today's Guerrilla Collective livestream, Quartomundo shared a gameplay trailer for sidescroller RPG The Light of the Darkness. The game is set to release for PC (Steam), though no release window was stated. The Light of the Darkness has been in development for a long, long time, if a trailer...
Video GamesIGN

White Shadows Gameplay - Summer of Gaming 2021

White Shadows is a cinematic puzzle platformer featuring bleak, shadowy visuals and a dark story. The developers explain White Shadows' features in this trailer showcased during Guerrilla Collective Day 2. White Shadows is coming 2021.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Shadow Warrior 3 shows its action in a spectacular new gameplay

Shadow Warrior 3 was being asked and it was during the conference at E3 2021 of Devolver Digital, a firm specialized in the edition of independent games, when it has decided to appear again to show off its main hallmark: the most unbridled action . Flying Wild Hog, studio responsible for gaming, shows us a new and intense two-minute gameplay in which we can know some of its scenarios and enemies that we will have to face. Thanks to the video you can get an idea about the arsenal that we will have to erase everything that moves from the map.
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

E3 2021: '12 Minutes' Gameplay From Tribeca Games Spotlight

12 Minutes is an interactive time loop thriller developed by Luis Antonio and published by Annapurna Interactive. An Xbox and PC exclusive, it is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated indie games of the year. Set to release sometime in 2021 — perhaps we’ll find out at the Xbox...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Big Con shows off gameplay and new trailer during E3

90s "crime adventure" The Big Con was featured during E3's Tribeca Games Spotlight with a trailer and a new look at gameplay. Melissa Joan Hart introduced the first trailer:. The Big Con has you playing as Ali. Her mum's video store is under threat, and Ali takes up a life of cons and crime to try to save it. She'll be pickpocketing, stealing, disguising herself, solving puzzles, and meeting all sorts of new people on a "crime-filled cross-country road trip."
Video Gamesvg247.com

Elden Ring Explained – What we can glean from the first gameplay trailer

Alex and Dorrani talk about Elden Ring now we’ve finally seen some official, non-leaked gameplay footage. Elden Ring, now that’s a name I thought we wouldn’t be hearing again for a while. Yet, as a final flourish to the Summer Game Fest kick-off stream, the very first gameplay trailer for the game was shown off. And yeah, it looks pretty great.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Haunted Space Gameplay Trailer from IGN Expo

Haunted Space got itself a new trailer today courtesy of the IGN Expo. This atmospheric horror flight-sim was first revealed back in the far off time of March 2021. The game is currently in development from Italian Games Factory and coming out on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. There is no release date.