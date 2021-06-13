Shadow Warrior 3 - Bloody Gameplay Trailer From E3 2021

Back 4 Blood Gameplay Trailer released at Summer Game Fest and announced Early Access Open Beta begins August 5, 2021. A new Back 4 Blood gameplay trailer was just released from Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! digital event. Along with the trailer, it was confirmed the upcoming Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from August 5-9 for those who pre-order. Players who don’t pre-order can also register at Back4Blood.com/Beta for the Open Beta August 12-16. However, some of the players who register for the Beta now have a chance to get into the Early Access portion but there is no guarantee. Both portions of the Open Beta will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support.