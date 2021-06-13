Shadow Warrior 3 - Bloody Gameplay Trailer From E3 2021

Take a look at Wizard Games’ Sea of Craft gameplay trailer to get a feel of what you can accomplish in this construction seafaring game. Players can dive-in on PC via Steam. Join Sea of Craft, the new wave of realistic physics-based construction and adventure games. With hundreds of building materials and weapons at your disposal, there is no limitation to the unique and wonderful seafaring vessels that you can create. When you’re done building, take to the treacherous waves of the Beela South Sea where wild adventures and rich bounty await you. Band together with players from around the world and do battle with mysterious monsters lurking in the depths, or battle your enemies and claim the spoils! Sea of Craft features 3 unique gameplay styles allowing you to enjoy the game your way!