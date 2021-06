12 Minutes popped up during the Tribeca Games Spotlight event to show off some gameplay footage, with commentary from James McAvoy and Daisy Ridley. Check it out below. 12 Minutes sees a man trapped inside a 12-minute time-loop, witnessing the same events over and over again, and attempting to stop his own murder. The gameplay footage above starts off with him trying to convince his wife of what's about to happen, having already lived through it himself, and developer Luis Antonio says it's all about the idea of, "if you knew what was about to happen, what would you do differently?"