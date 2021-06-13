Let's Watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021
Tonight is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. We invite you to watch the presentation with us. Tonight will bring another presentation, this time in the form of Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. This may be the most important conference of E3 2021. We expect to see Halo: Infinite and Age of Empires IV, but we're also counting on Starfield, and recent rumors suggest that we can also look forward to the announcement of Forza Horizon 5 and information about the acquisition of new development studios by the corporation.www.gamepressure.com