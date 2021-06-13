Let's Watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021

Some say that E3 doesn’t truly kick off until one of the big three show their wares. With no Sony on the cards for E3 2021 and Nintendo not due until next week, a completely beefed up team at Microsoft took the stage at E3 2021 for a virtual press conference where they unveiled a bevy of new releases, some that were very much expected and others that fans had been waiting for years to hear about. If you missed anything from the Xbox Showcase we’ve got you covered with every major announcement from the stream. Without further ado, let’s get into everything you need to know from Microsoft, Xbox, and Bethesda from E3 2021.