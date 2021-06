Never written and always wanted to? Dabbled a bit here and there? Written for years? Have a long list of published work?. For nine weeks this summer go on an adventure in writing. Dig deep, lean in, go back to the basics– ‘taking down the next thought as it unfolds itself to us’ as you work your way through Julia Cameron’s (author of the “The Artist’s Way”) “The Right to Write”. Materials provided thanks to the LOR Foundation.