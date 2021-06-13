Are You Going To Destroy It?

“Hot Bod” is a weekly exploration of fitness culture and its adjacent oddities. A couple months ago, on our first long ride since the winter, my partner suggested training for a century — a hundred-mile bike ride — in the steep, crunched Pennsylvania mountains that summer. Yes! I yelped, and then later, more quietly: Hmmm. I love long rides, and the physical purpose of training immediately appealed to me. But something about the mileage-based proposition felt wrong. If I was working toward a century, I’d consider every outdoorsy jaunt first for the distance it could offer, and second for all the good stuff, like views and whether or not we pass cows. It felt arbitrary, flat, unromantic. I dismissed these little pangs until I reread Roger Deakin’s Waterlog, the cultish English travelogue about swimming across England by connecting streams, rivers, estuaries, moats. This was the adventure I wanted. Not swimming, per se, but a physical pursuit determined by nature — a physical, outdoorsy, inventive romp. I wanted to do something wild.