Are You Going To Destroy It?

Most of us in Christ Jesus still have not come to the point of knowing and understanding that our souls and bodies are not the real us , but is only something that belong to us because we are really a spirit being just as God who created us is himself also a spirit being . 1 Thessalonians 5:23 speaks of this , so it is 100% part of the word of God, but in order to understand it we have to allow the Holy Spirit to teach it to us as only he can do . It will completely put us in the very middle of why Jesus came to this world and suffered all kinds of mistreatment , misunderstanding , and finally dying on the cross so that every man, women and child could have excess to this God kind of life which turns the tables on Satan and allows you to enjoy the abundant life that Jesus speaks about in John 10:10 . Join me in this life transforming message and be blessed even as you are blessed in the beloved son of God Christ Jesus . !