Are You Going To Destroy It?

 10 days ago

Ishimaru is supposed to be perfect. He gets perfect grades, enforces the rules as hall monitor, and then goes home to care for his ailing grandfather while his father works long hours to support the three of them. But the simple fact is he's not perfect, and everything is unravelling his mental state more and more.

Entertainment
Technology
Video Games
Lifestylecta.org

Where Are You Going This Summer?

After a year of no travel, a few members tell us their travel plans. “Aloha! We are FINALLY going to take my stepdaughter on her well-earned graduation 2020 trip. It may be a year late, but we are thrilled to be going to Hawaii as a family. We can’t wait to hit the sand and enjoy some shaved ice along the way.”
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Electronicsyou.co.uk

The best handheld fans for keeping you cool on the go

While we’re overjoyed to see summer has finally arrived after weeks of thunderstorms, just like every year, we Brits are poorly equipped to handle hot weather. With no air con in our homes or on public transport and less of us going into cool offices, it makes getting out and about a sticky, sweaty affair. Which is why portable, handheld fans are a must-have.
Audacy

You can go on a 'Friends' themed cruise in 2022

Since we can't seem to get enough 'Friends' following the HBO Max Reunion special, a cruise line is taking full advantage of the recent interest. Fans of the popular sitcom can set sail on a Friends cruise, which will take place place in May 2022 on the ship Celebrity Equinox. The cruise embarks from Fort Lauderdale, with stops at ports in Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico.
Restaurantsprosportsextra.com

Is Subway serving human flesh in their tuna sandwiches?

Subway is now facing a class action lawsuit after a lab test concluded that there was no actual tuna DNA inside of their tuna fish sandwiches. This lead researchers to believe that the food is either so extremely processed that all remanence of actual tuna has been lost, or they’re just flat out not using tuna.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘It’s a Sin’ Offer Nuanced Portrayal of Friendships With Emotional Benefits

Michaela Coel's British limited series and Russell T. Davies' series explore how chosen family can help anchor those who are suffering from trauma or isolation. Friendships have been captured on television for years, but two recent British limited series — Russell T. Davies’ It’s a Sin and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You — portray the intimacy and adventure of these relationships with the same levels of fascination as their more romantic counterparts. They succeed at it by forgoing grand gestures for quieter moments, observing the particularities of a relationship with nuance and specificity before exploring how they shift, morph or potentially collapse in the face of trauma.
Religionpodpoint.com

Are you ready to completely destroy those thoughts those feelings and those emotions that keep you from taking procession of what Jesus Christ died on the cross for you to enjoy as a member of the family of God . !

Most of us in Christ Jesus still have not come to the point of knowing and understanding that our souls and bodies are not the real us , but is only something that belong to us because we are really a spirit being just as God who created us is himself also a spirit being . 1 Thessalonians 5:23 speaks of this , so it is 100% part of the word of God, but in order to understand it we have to allow the Holy Spirit to teach it to us as only he can do . It will completely put us in the very middle of why Jesus came to this world and suffered all kinds of mistreatment , misunderstanding , and finally dying on the cross so that every man, women and child could have excess to this God kind of life which turns the tables on Satan and allows you to enjoy the abundant life that Jesus speaks about in John 10:10 . Join me in this life transforming message and be blessed even as you are blessed in the beloved son of God Christ Jesus . !
Books & Literaturethecut.com

This Book Will Make You Go Wild This Summer

“Hot Bod” is a weekly exploration of fitness culture and its adjacent oddities. A couple months ago, on our first long ride since the winter, my partner suggested training for a century — a hundred-mile bike ride — in the steep, crunched Pennsylvania mountains that summer. Yes! I yelped, and then later, more quietly: Hmmm. I love long rides, and the physical purpose of training immediately appealed to me. But something about the mileage-based proposition felt wrong. If I was working toward a century, I’d consider every outdoorsy jaunt first for the distance it could offer, and second for all the good stuff, like views and whether or not we pass cows. It felt arbitrary, flat, unromantic. I dismissed these little pangs until I reread Roger Deakin’s Waterlog, the cultish English travelogue about swimming across England by connecting streams, rivers, estuaries, moats. This was the adventure I wanted. Not swimming, per se, but a physical pursuit determined by nature — a physical, outdoorsy, inventive romp. I wanted to do something wild.
Books & Literaturednyuz.com

How Far Would You Go to Protect Someone You Love?

Welcome to Group Text, a monthly column for readers and book clubs about the novels, memoirs and short-story collections that make you want to talk, ask questions and dwell in another world for a little bit longer. ________. When I finished THE DAMAGE (Pamela Dorman/Viking, 400 pp., $27), I immediately...
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Religioncreightontoday.com

Prayer and Reflection Wherever You Go: Online Ministries

Looking to deepen your own prayer and connection to mission this summer? Consider praying with Online Ministries’ Daily Reflections from home, work, time off or even travel. Coordinated by the Rev. Andy Alexander, SJ, from the Collaborative Ministry Office and written by Creighton University community members, these reflections are shared and prayed daily all over the world.
Video Gamesprogameguides.com

All Roblox Adopt Me Updates | New Baby Shop, Cobra Pet, Mythic Egg

In this post, we're taking a look at when Adopt Me updates will be coming to the game. While we won't always know the exact date, we're trying to compile a list of likely things that will be coming soon. So, if you're curious about what is on the horizon in the game, this is the page to learn about it!
Travelfarewellalarms.com

Adding A Sense Of Luxury To Your Next Trip

Why make your travels more difficult than it has to be?. While it’s all well and good attempting to travel on a budget at certain times, sometimes you want to push the boat out, so to speak, and travel in the lap of luxury. Admittedly, some trips are designed to...