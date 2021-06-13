Cancel
Sports

Tite's Brazil prepare to play on despite Copa America objections

By Editorials
allmediany.com
 9 days ago

Tite's Brazil prepare to play on despite Copa America objections. Martinez gave no thought... How high will Josh Giddey go in the NBA draft?... We know Busquets is our captain - Spain skipper Jordi Alba... 14 June, 2021. Euro 2020 - Day 3 Review...

www.allmediany.com
Soccermacaubusiness.com

Brazil unveils COVID-19 protocols for Copa America

Players taking part in the Copa America in Brazil will be tested every 48 hours under sanitary protocols outlined by local officials on Monday. As expected, there will be no fans at the stadiums while players, coaches and other team staff are only allowed to leave their hotels for training, matches or to attend to health matters.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Brazil Supreme Court To Consider Halting Copa America

Brazil's Supreme Court said Tuesday it would hold hearings on a request to block the Copa America, casting new doubt on the troubled South American football championships five days from kickoff. "Considering the exceptional nature of the case... I hereby grant the request to include the matter in an extraordinary...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Brazil players criticise handling of Copa America switch

The Brazilian soccer team criticised the last-minute decision to switch the Copa America to Brazil from Argentina amid a surge in novel coronavirus infections but said they would play in the 10-nation tournament which kicks off in Brasilia on Sunday. Brazil was unexpectedly chosen to stage the Copa America after...
Soccerwtvbam.com

Brazil’s top court dismisses bids to block Copa America

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected two of three injunctions sought to prevent the Copa America soccer tournament being held in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-nation South American event is due to kick off on Sunday at Brasilia’s Mané Garrincha stadium despite criticism...
Sportsgamesbras.com

LeoVegas launches prediction game for Euro 2020 and Brazil’s Copa America

Taking center stage, is the in-house built free-to-play prediction game, Leo King, on firm’ sports vertical between the 8th June and 11th July. Whereby players can test their prediction skills and guess the outcome of the Euro 2020 and the Copa America events. The game is super easy: Predict what team will win the event and get one point per correct answer.
U.S. Politicsdnyuz.com

Copa America: Brazil’s top court green lights tournament

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against injunctions that sought to prevent the country from hosting the Copa America football tournament. The 10-nation South American event is set to kick off on Sunday, with no spectators allowed in the grounds. In three cases, plaintiffs argued that the sporting event posed...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s international players were reluctant to play in the Copa America on home soil. Now that they’re committed, they’re favored to win it. Argentina still looms as a threat to Brazil’s title defense, but now as a visiting team. Argentina and Colombia were dropped as tournament...
FIFAPosted by
The Associated Press

Neymar, Thiago Silva included in Brazil’s Copa America squad

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar will spearhead Brazil’s attack for the Copa America, with veteran defender Thiago Silva also included despite a recent injury. Coach Tite announced his 24-man squad Wednesday for the tournament, which is set to start Sunday after being moved to Brazil on short notice when co-hosts Colombia and Argentina pulled out.
SoccerTrumann Democrat

Brazil searches for right target man for Copa America

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has always produced some of the best goal scorers in soccer. But as the Copa America approaches, Brazil coach Tite knows he doesn't have a Ronaldo or Romario type of target man to rely on. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Rocked By Covid Outbreaks, Copa America Opens In Brazil

The Copa America that almost never was opened Sunday in Brazil, overshadowed by the desperate search for a last-minute host, sponsor withdrawals and Covid-19 -- including outbreaks on three teams. After more than a year of bad news that culminated in the last-minute scrapping of original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia,...
SoccerLiverpool FC

Copa America: Alisson and Fabinho feature in Brazil victory

Alisson Becker and Fabinho were involved as Brazil began their Copa America campaign by beating Venezuela 3-0 on Sunday night. Alisson started the Group B opener in Brasilia and completed the match as goals from Marquinhos, Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa gave the hosts victory. Fabinho was introduced on 85 minutes,...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Controversial Copa America fails to captivate Brazil

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Driving by his neighborhood stadium, Paulo Torres takes his eyes off the road long enough to look the familiar venue over in disbelief. “What? Messi is going to play here?”. Like many Brazilians, the Rio de Janeiro ride-hailing app driver has not been paying much...
Soccercricketsoccer.com

Brazil start the Copa America campaign with a win

After so many speculations, protests and chopping and changing of venues, finally, one of the oldest showpiece events in the history of football – Copa America have got underway. This time around, Brazil are hosting the event again and as usual, the hosts are the ultimate favourites to defend their title and guess what, they started off brightly in the opening encounter against Venezuela.
SoccerPosted by
WegENT

Contenders Clash in the Copa America

Matchdays for the two groups for the Copa America differ from those of the EUROs, as teams will alternate playing some rounds. For example, Ecuador played on matchday 1 against Colombia losing that game but did not play this matchday. This is due to this year’s edition having two groups of five making it harder to have the same formatting as other tournaments.
Soccerthesaxon.org

Copa América: Neymar cries for Brazil | America’s Soccer Cup 2021

“It is very difficult to be Neymar.” Edu Gaspar, ex-coordinator of the Brazilian teams, justified Canarinha’s maximum reference, after the defeat in Russia 2018 against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Four years earlier, in Brazil 2014, when he opposed the throne of Ayrton Senna as the great idol, the São Paulo player was left out of the World Cup due to a fracture in the lumbar vertebra. In the Copa América 2019, he had no revenge: another injury, this time in the ligament of the right ankle. Every time he put on the shirt of the Canarinha in the largest selection, the coin fell tails. On the way to 10, a new America’s Cup appeared at his home. He did not expect it, nor did he want it, but he tries again. And true to his pedigree, he scored in the premiere against Venezuela, also against Peru. He already has 68 goals for Brazil and is nine from Pelé’s record.
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Colombia 1-2 Peru in Copa América

- Ecuador vs Peru - 5pm ET, Olympic Stadium, Goiânia. - Brazil vs Colombia - 8pm ET, Nilton Santos Stadium, also known as Big Mill, Rio de Janeiro. - Games will be played next Wednesday (23) 10:00 PM7 hours ago. Group B standings. Brazil - 6 Colombia - 4 Peru...