Saturday’s Denmark-Finland Euro 2020 match will resume at the request of the players after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch just before halftime. UEFA issued a statement saying that at the request of “players of both teams,” Saturday’s match will resume at 2:30 p.m. ET. A five-minute halftime will follow the first half, and then the second half will be played in full. The match had officially been suspended after Eriksen’s medical emergency, with fans in the stadium remaining in place until a decision was made on whether to continue or not.