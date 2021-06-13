Weekend Box Office Results: A Quiet Place Part II Upsets In the Heights To Top Weekend And Pass $100 Million

It is hard to look at this weekend’s numbers – with A Quiet Place Part II eking out top spot with $11.7 million over In the Heights‘ $11.4 million – and not consider this a setback for the box office in many ways. Though none of the fault lies with the theaters themselves: Chicago opened up to full capacity on Friday and other cities are doing the same. Perhaps, after 15 months indoors, folks have reevaluated their necessity to see certain movies in theaters, especially when those movies are available to them at home on the same day. This appears to be another weekend where Warner Brothers’ deal with HBO Max to release movies simultaneously in theaters and at home may have kept another one of their own from being the success it was expected to be.