Groupama-FDJ's Stefan Küng has taken the victory of the opening stage at the Tour de Suisse and is the first GC leader of the race. The start of the 84th edition of the Swiss race was a 10.9-kilometre individual time trial in Frauenfeld and the local riders had the opportunity to shine. Küng -who is the time trial European champion- was one of the favourites to take the stage win, and he reached the expectations by completing the circuit in twelve minutes.