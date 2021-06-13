Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Hornets baseball season concludes on the fields of Gresham

By Brandon Kieper bkieper@antigojournal.com
antigojournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elcho varsity baseball team’s season came to a conclusion on Thursday with an 8-5 loss at Gresham in a WIAA Division Four regional. A four run outburst in the bottom of the first established a lead the Wildcats would never relinquish, despite a strong push from the Hornets as the game wore on. Elcho plated single runs in the second, third, and fifth innings, then a pair in the final frame, but in the finish there were not enough outs to mount the comeback.

www.antigojournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiaa Division#Hornets#Elcho 5#H E Ehs#Hbp#Sb#Bb#Novak 0 3#Kupfer L#Ip#Wp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WIAA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Huntsville, TXHuntsville Item

Hornet baseball is a program on the rise

Huntsville baseball finished the year with something they haven’t accomplished since 2011 — an appearance in the postseason. The Hornets finished the district slate of their schedule 8-7 and clinched the fourth seed in head coach Justin Jennings first full year in the role. “It was a pretty special year,”...
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Wautoma Hornets baseball in action

The Wautoma Hornets defeated the Winneconne Wolves 7-4 in baseball action on May 24. Wautoma Hornets took the lead with five runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Collin Koats singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, Logan Dunn was hit by a pitch, driving in a run, Sam Weiss grounded out, scoring one run, and Logan Johnson singled on the first pitch at bat, scoring two runs.
New Ulm, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Tiger baseball fights for season

The Hutchinson High School baseball team is still alive after the first week of the Section 2AAA Tournament, but it needs four straight wins to claim the title. The Tigers opened the tournament June 2 with a 10-9 loss to Mankato East, but then bounced back Saturday with a 16-5 win over Worthington and a 12-1 win over New Ulm to keep their season going. There was no other information about the games available.
Alameda, CAalamedasun.com

Hornets Swarm Jets in Season Finales

Alameda High School (AHS) basketball swept the Island Bowl on Saturday, June 5. The men’s team defeated the Encinal High School (EHS), 49-34, while the Lady Hornets defeated the Lady Jets, 62-48. Both games were played on the Jets’ home court. For the men, the win was the Hornets’ fifth in a row, which also included a win against the Jets on June 2.
Winters, CAwintersexpress.com

Softball, baseball wraps up season

The Winters High School varsity softball and baseball teams rounded out the end of the WHS sports season over the past two weeks. The Winters varsity softball team played its final two games of the season on Tuesday, May 25, and Wednesday, May 26, in back-to-back games. Winters played its...
Baseballcbchawks.com

Baseball finishes out season with split

Columbia Basin split a Sunday double header vs Treasure Valley with final scores of 6-7 and 12-2. CBC wasn't able to put up 13 runs again in game 1 but came up short in the last inning to take the 7-6 loss. Starter Landon Webb struggled uncharacteristically in the start. The Chukars got to Webb early in the second with 3 runs on 2 hits. Basin was able to tie the game up at 3 after 5 innings but Treasure Valley scored 4 in the next two innings to increase their lead to 7-3.
Jacksboro, TXjacksboronewspapers.com

Baseball camp opens season

Jacksboro Baseball Camp came off without a hitch June 1-3. For the third straight year, the camp was held at Twin Lakes Ball Fields to accommodate the large number of campers. This year was down to around 60. Campers from grades K-8 were split up by age division, with older...
Half Moon Bay, CAhmbhsathletics.com

Baseball Season Ends At Willow Glen

Half Moon Bay traveled to Willow Glen High School for their opening round Division 4 playoff game. In the top of the 1st inning Jared Mettam hit a towering Home Run to deep left field to give HMB a 1-0 lead. Liam Harrington started on the mound and pitched a scoreless first inning. In the 2nd HMB had runners on first and second with 1 out as Tanner Bye reached on error, and David Nieves singled to right field. Unfortunately they were left stranded on the bases. Willow Glen started a rally in the 2nd after a lead off walk was followed by three consecutive singles. On a single to left Tristan Hofmann came up firing home, and Todd Damrosch put down an outstanding tag to save a runner from scoring on the defensive play of the day. A later single drove across the first run for Willow Glen, but a great throw this time from right fielder Kai Zanette was cut and relayed to get a runner out at home plate again to keep it 1-1 after 2. After a Mettam walk, and a Coleman Colucci single Half Moon Bay was back in business with only 1 out, but again would leave these runners stranded on 2nd and 3rd without scoring. Willow Glen scored to take a 2-1 lead after 3. HMB did not threaten to score in the 4th and Willow Glen tacked on another run making it 3-1. In the 5th HMB had another great chance to score as the bases were loaded with one out. Damrosch smoked a ground ball right at the shortstop for a double play to end the inning. Senior Josh Dybalski entered in the 5th on short rest to try to keep HMB in the game, and he threw a 1-2-3 5th. In the 6th after a Bye single and a Zanette walk Hofmann drew what looked to be ball 4 to load the bases for Mettam, but was instead called strike 3 to end the rally. Dybalski didn’t have much left in his tank and Willow Glen cushioned their lead with 3 runs to put the game away and win 6-1. HMB had an epic run finishing with an 8 game win streak to reach the playoffs led by their Seniors Josh Dybalski, Todd Damrosch, Coleman Colucci, Tanner Bye, David Nieves and Tristan Hofmann.
Pittsylvania County, VAchathamstartribune.com

Wildcats conclude regular season

RINGGOLD, Va. — Dan River's Spring sports teams concluded their regular season this week. The Wildcats' track teams will now prepare for Regionals, set for June 10. However, the other teams have to wait another week as the Region 2C tournaments for baseball, softball, and boys soccer won't start until June 14. Here is a rundown of this week's activities.
Alabama StateTimes Daily

Alabama baseball reaches end of season

Alabama was eliminated from the NCAA tournament with Sunday's 10-8 loss to Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
College Sportswinonapost.com

SMU baseball ends unforgettable season

The Saint Mary’s University (SMU) baseball team wasn’t about to write the final chapter in what has been a storybook season. Johns Hopkins, however, had other ideas, as the Blue Jays ousted the Cardinals from post-season play with a 7-2 decision in an NCAA Regional Tournament elimination game on May 29 at Reynolds Field.
Steamboat Springs, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat baseball ends season with win

GRANBY — The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team ended its season positively, earning its first victory of the year. Going into the game against Middle Park on Friday, Steamboat knew it wasn’t going to be easy. The Panthers came in 8-6 and on the playoff bubble. They needed a win to keep their season alive.
Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Prospect League baseball: Pitching, fielding betray Bees

The hitting was there, as usual, for the Burlington Bees at Community Field Thursday night. It was the pitching and fielding that failed. The Clinton LumberKings rallied from behind and defeated the Bees, 10-8, in a Prospect League baseball game. It was Burlington's second straight loss and the Bees' first...
SportsHampshire Review

Jefferson beats Hampshire twice to conclude tough season

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION – The sectional playoffs were a microcosm of the season for the HHS softball team as Jefferson defeated the Trojans 18-1 and 16-1 in the sectional playoffs. In the opening game of sectional play, the Trojans stayed positive and played with energy, however, the pace of the game...
Aurora, COnorthglenn-thorntonsentinel.com

Class 5A baseball playoffs: Legacy makes the field

AUrORA -- Legacy High School's baseball team made the class 5A regional baseball playoff field. its tournament at Regis Jesuit High School starts at noon Monday, June 14, with a game against Grand Junction. The winner faces the host Raiders. The Lightning's top hitter during the regular season was Macully...
Walker, LALivingston Parish News

BASEBALL | Walker rallies over Denham Springs in sixth inning, 8-7

Ethan Renfrow’s run-scoring single capped a four-run sixth inning, helping Walker score an 8-7 win over Denham Springs in Metro League baseball action at Walker on Thursday. Walker trailed 7-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth, and Seth Terrell had a one-out triple to start the winning rally. Tristan Priest and Cooper Carlton followed with consecutive singles to cut the lead to 7-5.
Stockbridge, MIstockbridgecommunitynews.com

Baseball Season Ends in District Finals

The Stockbridge baseball team saw its season come to an end in the Division 3 district championship game Saturday as the Panthers fell to Dansville 14-4. Dansville took control early by jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first. The Aggies would add three more in the second before the Panthers put a pair on the board in the third on run scoring triple by Drew Philipp and an RBI single by Dalton Satkowiak to make it 10-2.
Eugene, ORchatsports.com

Track & Field’s Litoff Concludes Historic Season at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Santa Clara track and field's Zach Litoff wrapped up a historic campaign at the NCAA Championships on Wednesday night. Litoff clocked an 8:44.66 in the 3,000m steeplechase semifinal for 12th place in his heat and 20th place overall at Hayward Field. The Boulder, Colorado native is the...