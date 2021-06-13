NYC Humid Weather Returns Briefly Late Week

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good afternoon everyone. We have some clouds in the area as expected, but we’re a little bit warmer today compared to yesterday. Temps will slowly creep up back towards normal, which is around 78-80 degrees depending on your source, and then we go humid late week. Depending on the timing of our next system heading into the weekend, we may squeeze off 1 very warm/hot day on Saturday, but we have to wait and see.