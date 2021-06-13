Basis Takes a Bow After Enthralling Performance with Newtown High School of the Performing Arts
When Dimitris Basis sings, the audience listens intently. His voice is captivating. It’s colourful, melodic, smooth and endearing. One could listen to him for days!. Last Tuesday evening, 8 June 2021, Dimitris performed under the auspices of the Greek Orthodox Community of Australia and the Greek Festival of Sydney, at St George’s Hall at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in a night titled “200 Years Celebration of Greek Music.”greekcitytimes.com