Style Scouting: Vol. 46

inmyownstyle.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks for stopping by for this week’s Style Scouting. My Sunday post where I share the random stuff that captured my attention or inspired me that I found online. I hope you are enjoying your weekend. Mine has been filled with lots of granddaughter Zoe time and a trip to the Farmer’s Market.

Interior Designcottagesandbungalowsmag.com

Island Style

Sign up to receive the best of cottage style directly in your inbox! Subscribe. Nothing says coastal summer quite like the combination of weathered whites and rustic textures. If you’re looking to update your seasonal décor with a splash of summer, here’s how to incorporate a few simple seaside accessories to freshen up any room.
Food & Drinkshowsweeteats.com

Summer Fridays, Vol 2.

Um hi, I’m still knee deep in a strawberry obsession over here! I’m very sad we didn’t get to go strawberry picking yet this year. But we’ve been enjoying local ones and all I can think about is my strawberry focaccia. And this strawberry grilled chicken poppyseed salad!. BAKING. My...
Freddie Jacksonjuno.co.uk

Rugged Tranquility Vol 1 & 2

1. "Rugged Tranquility" (Cassette 1: Rugged Tranquility Volume 1) (1:57) 2. "94 Bubble Jacket With The GoreTex" (2:35) 3. "Tonight (All Nite Rockin)" (3:01) 5. "Slapboxin' Wit Ya Mama" (2:36) 6. "Pennye For Your Thoughts" (2:33) 7. "Sharing The Indo" (2:28) 8. "Lemme Holla Holla" (2:16) 9. "My Heart Can't...
Designers & Collectionsthefashionisto.com

Ibby Sow Turns Heads in Fall Style

Ibby Sow commands attention as he stuns in fall fashions for a new story. The Marilyn model takes to the streets for an exclusive lensed by photographer Julia Sariy. Meanwhile, the photoshoot’s modern wardrobe comes together under the direction of stylist Angelina Scantlebury. Sariy’s images vibe with the energy of...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson's daughter is her mini-me in adorable new photo

Kate Hudson had fans doing a double-take after she shared an adorable new photo of her "mini-me" daughter, Rani. The Almost Famous actress posted the sweet snap on Instagram, which showed the two-year-old biting into a strawberry with the biggest smile on her face. Kate simply captioned the image with...
Drinkstherealreview.com

French styling

Terre à Terre Crayères Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Wrattonbully, AUD $50. Xavier Bizot makes sauvignon blanc in a style that is more Bordeaux Blanc than Marlborough, with a subtle barrel fermentation input. There are creamy yeasty aromas overlying lemon pith and orange blossom, while the palate is intense and lemon-citrus...
Entertainmenttfaw.com

Caste Heaven GN Vol 06

Another summer has passed, and fall's arrival brings with it the excitement of the school's culture festival! It's fun event after fun event, with Karino and Azusa cosplaying, Kuze putting a band together, and Atsumu discovering his feminine side. But while everyone is enjoying themselves, third-year eccentric Eno is cooking up a dastardly plan! Just how long can Karino protect Azusa from someone so set on revenge? For mature audiences.
Grosse Pointe Woods, MIGrosse Pointe News

Scouts celebrate spring

The members of Girl Scout Troops 77059 and 77404, based out of Ferry Elementary School, recently put their heads together – and their hands in the dirt – to create a flower garden at the Grosse Pointe Woods school. Both troops are new this year and are a part of...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Christie Brinkley drives fans wild in silky blue negligee

Christie Brinkley is one glamorous lady, and the model showed just how elegant she can look as she styled out the most beautiful silky blue negligee. The 67-year-old beamed inside of her garden in the stunning item, as she teased some fans over why she was in such a happy mood.
Comicstfaw.com

Kitty Quest GN Vol 01

Dog Man meets the Lord of the Rings in this laugh-out-loud graphic novel debut about two aspiring adventurers who face off against startling ghosts, rampaging monsters, and bumbling wizards. Matt Braly, creator of Disney's Amphibia, proclaims Kitty Quest is 'an absolutely charming story that had me chuckling the whole way through. I couldn't put it down!' Woolfrik and Perigold are two down-on-their-luck kittens in need of some extra cash, so they've decided to become professional monster slayers. Except they don't know the first thing about it! So when a huge beast starts rampaging through town, they are put to the ultimate test. Fortunately, the duo accidentally awakens a ghost named Earl Mortimore, who is the last not-so-living member of an ancient guild of warriors, and he's going to teach them everything he knows. But the monster is just the beginning of their worries, because someone even more troublesome is pulling its strings. So even though they've never been in a battle-or even gone on a real quest before-it's up to these kittens to save the day and prove they've got what it takes to be heroes.
Thrive Global

Blooms to Blossoms Vol. 1, No. 5

Character is like a tree and reputation like its shadow. The shadow is what we think of it; the tree is the real thing. Character development is way an individual blends knowledge, skills, attitudes, values, and beliefs into personal meaning and actions. This blending of contexts throughout life coincides with my perspective on the integration of lifelong learning and personal development. Your character should be the same when no one is looking AND when everyone is looking. CharacterLab defines character as:
Musicjuno.co.uk

Private Society Vol.1

“Deep”, perhaps the word most associated with the career of Fred P, and for once, an accurate portrayal. Eleven albums, innumerable releases and decades of Djing into his career, the New York-turned-Berlin resident continues to push further into his own sound, craft, and mind. For those fortunate enough to be present for one of Fred's cathartic, physical and spiritual DJ sets, the dancefloor is not just a place for enjoyment, but for potential.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Kaiju Score’ Vol. 1 review

Although the Kaiju genre has been going on since the first Godzilla movie pioneered it in the 1950s, there has been a recent resurgence that has caught on internationally, whether it is the Pacific Rim franchise or Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse. No doubt that comics are putting their spin on the Kaiju genre, such as James Stokoe’s numerous Godzilla comics and Image’s Ultramega. With Aftershock’s latest trade release, what happens when you place giant monsters in a heist storyline, and you’ve got Kaiju Score.
Comicstfaw.com

Call of the Night GN Vol 02

What's the difference between desire and love? Does Nazuna know any better than Ko? What about Ko's childhood friend Akira? Unable to answer these romantic questions, Ko and Nazuna go swimming. Turns out bathing beauties at pools are just as hot at night as in the blazing sunshine at the beach... Then, Ko gets jealous when he learns about Nazuna's night job. But after she drafts him into temping for her, the two of them join forces to save a client from her boss-and herself. For older teen audiences.
Beauty & Fashiongaleriemagazine.com

5 Jaw-Dropping Jewels That Sold at Sotheby’s This Week

The New York magnificent jewelry sales at Sotheby’s, which took place on June 9, seemed to captured the sense of the city reawakening and the bubbling anticipation to reenter the world and dress up once again. Of the 94 lots, 93 percent sold, with 65 percent of sold lots achieving prices above their high estimate.
Religionclassical-music.com

Magnificat, Vol. 2

Settings by J Anderson, L Berkeley, Howells, F Jackson, Pärt, Sumsion, Swayne, Walton and S Watson. Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge/Andrew Nethsingha; Glen Dempsey (organ) Signum Classics SIGCD667 74:22 mins. St John’s College Choir’s 2019 disc of Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis settings, an unmitigated pleasure, is now matched by...
Video Gamesindependencedeclaration.com

Reboot Vol #22: Bird and bear

When I was growing up, just about everyone had a go-to video game that they would break out every time their friends came over to play. For me, the game depended on who was coming over; but for the most part, my visitors were my niece and nephews (my sister’s babies), and the game of choice was “Banjo Kazooie.”
Evanston, ILDaily Illini

Satire | Campus Scout | Scout travels across America: L.A. Pride

Scout seeks new friends and faces this summer. Likewise, following a tumultuous semester — which included Scout’s liberation from the campus tunnels after 17 years — Scout wishes to stretch his legs. As such, Scout will be embarking on a road trip across America: fully vaccinated and fully prepared to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

Hoda Kotb is engaged to fiancé Joel Schiffman, and the pair were forced to delay their wedding twice last year as a result of the pandemic. It won't be long before the mother-of-two gets to say 'I do' to Joel, and was no doubt thinking about this over the weekend as she celebrated another special wedding day.