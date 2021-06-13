Cancel
Video Games

Friday Night Funkin Week 8 Trailer to be shown during E3

By Jigar Panchal
digistatement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friday Night Funkin week 7, one of the widely popular rhythm game just got released on 18th April this year. If you want to know how popular FNF is then, all I can say is that the content-sharing website, Newgrounds got crash as a result of the demand for this newest update. Despite Week 7’s release just 2 months ago, fans are demanding more funky content. With that being said, Week 8 seems to be close to a showdown. Recent tweets by Phantom Arcade suggest the Friday Night Funkin Week 8 trailer would be out soon. Read this blog for more details.

