Friday Night Funkin Week 8 Trailer to be shown during E3

The Guerrilla Collective Day 2 gave us another look at BPM: Bullets Per Minute, which has you blasting demons to an epic metal soundtrack. BPM: Bullets Per Minute is heading to Xbox later this year and will task you with protecting Valhalla from the invading forces of hell. It sounds badass already, but when we tell you that every shot, reload, and smack will all need to be performed to the beat of an epic metal soundtrack, it just gets even more exciting. Expect to see the release date announced soon — all we have to go on so far is a rough 'summer' window.