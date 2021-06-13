eFootball PES 2022 release date, features & more

Deathloop, Arkane Studios’ latest game, is one of the most exciting titles on the horizon at the moment, and if you haven’t heard of it before, now’s your chance to learn. If you have heard of it and just want to know a bit more or check out the latest Deathloop gameplay trailer, then you’re also in the right place. A fast-paced, time-looping first-person shooter, it sets you on the task of assassinating eight bosses on Blackreef island so that you can escape the eternal misery of this one repeating day.