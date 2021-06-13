New Godzilla Game for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC : Is it coming in 2022?

While many people may not realize it, Godzilla games have actually been in circulation since, wait for it, 1983! That’s right, Japanese publisher Toho put out games based on the Godzilla franchise all the way back in the early 80’s, and they were eventually released to global consumers as well. Over the past four decades, there have been an absolutely unbelievable number of Godzilla games, but it can be said that we are long overdue a Godzilla game for the mainstream consoles and PC. The 2017 title Kyoei Toshi, or City Shrouded in Shadow, was released in 2017 only in Japan, and there is yet to be any confirmation regarding a global release for it.