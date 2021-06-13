RuneScape June 11 Patch Update Fixes Black/Invisible Textures Issues On Both Mobile & PC

It’s the start of a new week, and that means another deluge of updates coming out of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. We’ll start with OSRS, which released its two new modes for the Theatre of Blood this past Thursday. Since then, there have been a number of adjustments including tweaks to the encounter’s hard mode and a few hotfixes, while plans for further changes are also coming in response to a variety of feedback points from players. Otherwise, OSRS is continuing to spin up excitement for its next major quest line A Kingdom Divided with an update to the world map.