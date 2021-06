Mass Effect Legendary Edition is like heaven for sci-fi lovers. Whether it is seeing the sights of the Citadel or just exploring galaxies in the game, the game’s graphical beauty is impeccable. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a huge step forward in modernizing a trilogy, and 14 years later, the scope of this remaster is mind-boggling. The modified skyboxes smoke effects and volumetric lighting are some of the features that weren’t found in the previous three editions. However, the game has several flaws in it too. One of them is the Controller Not Working error. So in this blog, we will show you how to fix the Controller not Working error in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.