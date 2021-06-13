Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Amazon Invincible Video Game: When Is It Coming Out On PS5, PC & Xbox Series X

By Sourit Sanyal
digistatement.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Kirkman has gifted us with some of the most popular comic works. The Walking Dead never gets old, whether it be the coming book or the TV series. Kirkman’s work has got that edge, which provides us with that gripping experience. As a result, it is no surprise for Robert Kirkman himself to see his work getting published in other forms. Recently, Amazon Prime Video released an animated version of Robert Kirkman’s work, Invincible.

digistatement.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kirkman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Video Game#The Walking Dead#Amazon Prime Video#Omni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Palworld Release Date For PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Palworld, an open-world survival game with a twist, was released on Saturday by developer PocketPair. Palworld isn’t simply a multiplayer survival shooter; it’s also greatly influenced by the Pokémon franchise. Palworld’s first trailer depicts a fascinating clash of ideas. Players explore craft, construct, and fight the battle in this game,...
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

MotoGP 22 Release Date for PC (Windows), PS5 & Xbox Series X

Are you also waiting for the release of the next installment in the MotoGP series? Read the full articles for the details regarding MotoGP 22, and its expected release date. MotoGP series was initiated back in 1986 with its first installment as 500cc Grand Prix. After that, over the years, MotoGP has evolved many folds that resulted in the release of a total of 24 games in the series. Recently released, MotoGP 21 is the latest installment in the MotoGP series. In this article, we are going to talk about the next possible installment in the MotoGP series. So, here is everything you need to know.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021: which next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X games are confirmed?

PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will live his first big fair this summer. E3 2021 will be more special if possible because it coincides with the calendar year of the new generation consoles. Given the variety of projects already confirmed, in this piece we will review which games will be shown and will have a next gen version.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Fruits Basket Anime new game for PS5, Xbox Series X & PC

Fruits Basket made a return to mainstream media attention with their Netflix series and had a Nintendo DS game that used its artwork in the design. However, a standalone game based on the anime and the manga never came to let’s say, fruition, pun intended. Let’s take a look at why, and if there’s any chance a developer picks up the game at some point in the future. Right, let’s get into it.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Return to the Battlefield with Chivalry 2 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC

It’s fair to say that the first iteration of Chivalry – the uber-realistic medieval battle-sim by Torn Banner Studios – was a bit of a cult classic when it first released on PC way back in 2012. In the years since, it’s seen a release onto Xbox 360 and PS3, and then a version on the previous generation of consoles – the Xbox One and PS4. Now, however, it’s time for an entirely new outing for the series, and as Chivalry 2 is launching simultaneously on PC and console, the blood-soaked battlefield is as even as can be.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Ubisoft announces Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Ubisoft closed out today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation with the announcement of a game few were probably expecting. We’re going to back to James Cameron’s Avatar universe in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a new game coming to current-gen consoles, PC, and streaming services. Details are still fairly slim, but Ubisoft did divulge a few morsels of information about the game today.
Video GamesGamespot

Planet Of Lana Announced For Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, And PC

Planet of Lana was announced during the Summer Game Fest stream. The 2D platformer is developed by Wishfully and is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2022. The trailer doesn't reveal too much, but Planet of Lana's gorgeous hand-painted art style jumps out immediately. The human protagonist is joined by a cute monkey-like creature, and it looks like you'll explore a world filled with both mechanical and natural threats.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Combatants will be dispatched new game for PS5, Xbox Series X & PC

Combatants will be Dispatched! is the very quirky name of the quite famous Japanese light novel series. It has a total of six volumes in Japanese translated to other languages, so there is a very large amount of content from Combatants will be Dispatched! already out there, ready and waiting to be converted into a video game. In this article, we will take a look at this possibility and when such a game could possibly be looking to release. Right, let’s get into it.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Battlefield 2042 announced for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

DICE’s Battlefield series will return to the modern era — the near future — with Battlefield 2042 on Oct. 22. The developer’s newest shooter promises the same “only-in-Battlefield moments” on a grander scale, thanks to futuristic weapons of war, real-time destructive weather like tornadoes and sandstorms, and massive maps that support up to 128 players at once.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Trek to Yomi Revealed for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC for 2022 Release

Developer Digital announced they will publish the Flying Wild Hog-developed samurai action game Trek to Yomi on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2022. Trek to Yomi has players assume the role of Hiroki, a young swordsman who has sworn to protect his town after a promise he made to his dying Master. Hiroki is bound to his duty and must fight many foes to keep his promise.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Dragon Ball New Game for 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X & Windows : What is it ?

Fans of the Dragon Ball Z franchise were treated with the return of the Dragon Ball Z games to mainstream media attention with the 2015 release of Dragon Ball Xenoverse. Since then, we have seen two other Dragon Ball game series being launched, but not nearly as many mainline installations to any of the three series as we would have liked. Let’s take a look at what the next Dragon Ball Z game that may be coming out in 2022 might be. Right, let’s get into it.
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is Coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC in 2021

Frontier Developments has announced Jurassic World Evolution 2 today for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC. The game is planned to launch in late 2021 on all platforms. Players can expect the sequel to bring four engaging game modes, an expanded roster of dinosaurs, new features, and characters voiced by cast members from the films. You can watch the first trailer and learn more about the game below.