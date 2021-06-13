Amazon Invincible Video Game: When Is It Coming Out On PS5, PC & Xbox Series X

Are you also waiting for the release of the next installment in the MotoGP series? Read the full articles for the details regarding MotoGP 22, and its expected release date. MotoGP series was initiated back in 1986 with its first installment as 500cc Grand Prix. After that, over the years, MotoGP has evolved many folds that resulted in the release of a total of 24 games in the series. Recently released, MotoGP 21 is the latest installment in the MotoGP series. In this article, we are going to talk about the next possible installment in the MotoGP series. So, here is everything you need to know.