Fix Resident Evil Village Black Screen Error : Download Video Codec WMvideo Decoder

It’s more important in horror than almost any other genre. Most great stories revolve around the idea of immersion. Whether you’re watching a movie, reading a novel, or reveling in the narrative of a video game, being immersed in the experience is paramount to whether or not the emotional heft of the storyline lands in the way it was intended. Immersion comes in many forms. If you’re enjoying a horror film, and a character makes a decision that no one in their right mind would make (the “don’t go in there!” conundrum,) it has the potential to pull you right out of the moment and make you overwhelmingly aware that you are, in fact, watching a movie.