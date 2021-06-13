Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: Boost for fans hoping for E3 2021 update
The Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 kicks off on Tuesday June 15, and Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is hotly tipped to make an appearance. The last time Zelda fans got a glimpse of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 was back during E3 2019, when the BoTW sequel got revealed as a surprise announcement right at the end of that event’s Direct. And in the run-up to the 2021 E3 Direct there are murmurs Ninty could have some big Zelda news up its sleeve.asumetech.com