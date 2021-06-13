Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: Boost for fans hoping for E3 2021 update

If you're playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you've probably died more than a few times — we all have. So, what do you do about it? The easiest solution, of course, is to grab more hearts by completing the game's 120 shrines. But there's one problem with this approach: Getting the maximum amount of hearts will actually hurt you in a pretty substantial way. Here's what you need to know about getting max hearts and max stamina in BOTW.