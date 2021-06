One of the stars of the recent Nintendo E3 2021 presentation was the announcement of a new 2D Metroid game for Nintendo Switch which is developed by the talented team at MercurySteam. The game is titled Metroid Dread and when it was announced Nintendo also revealed that two new amiibo figures would launch alongside the game as a double pack. The GameStop pre-order page reveals that the E.M.M.I. amiibo figure gives Samus Aran a Missile+ tank, increasing her missile capacity by 1. The E.M.M.I. amiibo can also be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day. The Samus Aran amiibo gives players an extra energy tank which increases your health by 100,. The Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day.