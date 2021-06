More information about the upcoming RPG by former Megami Tensei and Shin Megami Tensei staff has been revealed, and this includes confirmation of an English localisation!. Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment confirmed that Monark will be released in Asia on October 14 with Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean subtitle support. Moreover, it was also confirmed that both English voice-overs and subtitles will be added to the game at a later date via a free update.