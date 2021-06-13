Cancel
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC – $249,979

Old House Dreams
 8 days ago

Folk Victorian historic home overlooking the Pacolet River. Home has been meticulously restored. Beautiful thick woodwork and moldings on exterior original to home. New paint inside and outside. New ductwork, HVAC, new plumbing installed year 2020. Updated electrical and new breaker box year 2020. Brand new bathrooms with tile work that have never been used. Huge private back deck. All decks and porches are new, installed year 2021. Extraordinary home with many original details such as beadboard, high ceilings in all rooms, original doors with porcelain knobs, transoms above doors, fireplace surrounds, all hardwood floors, and so much more. Furniture is negotiable.

www.oldhousedreams.com
Spartanburg, SC
Real Estate
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
