Boot Camp now supports Windows Precision Touchpad gestures on Mac
By now, we suspect a lot of people would know what Boot Camp is, but we can understand if most Windows 10 users are a bit confused. You see, Boot Camp, also known as Boot Camp Assistant, is a multi-boot utility found in Apple’s macOS that is designed to aid users in installing Windows 10 onto an Intel-based Macintosh computer. With this tool, you can easily switch between Windows 10 and your macOS, so in essence, it is dual-booting but more sophisticated.news.thewindowsclub.com