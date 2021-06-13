c. 1900 Queen Anne in Conneaut, OH – $119,900

3 Bedroom 2 bath Century home with original woodwork. 2,500 plus square foot home that would need some updating on the interior and exterior of the home. Home has a very large living room, separate dining room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Multiple rooms have original hardwood flooring as well as the doors & Casing. Lastly a massive unfinished attic space that has the potential to be a beautiful Recreation room or Office space.... the possibilities are endless.