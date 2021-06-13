Cancel
Platteville, WI

c. 1880 Queen Anne in Platteville, WI – $106,000

Old House Dreams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListing details may have changed since 6/13/21. Check the links below for the most recent listing information. Added to OHD on 6/13/21 - Last OHD Update: 6/13/21 - 1 Comments. Make yourself at home in this adorable two bedroom, one bath house with a 1-car detached garage. This home features beautiful original wood floors, trim, built-ins and pocket doors. The wrap around porch offers an enjoyable outdoor space. Close to the UW-Platteville and the downtown area. This home will not qualify for USDA, VA or FHA financing.

