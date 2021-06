Most people don't put enough thought into their wireless router. Things like the layout of your house, the materials it's made up of, and how many stories it is all matter when you want good Wi-Fi from one end to the other. Or maybe you need to plug something into a router with a network cable in one room but still want great Wi-Fi everywhere else. Finding a networking solution that's flexible enough to meet your current and future needs can be a challenge, and it can be a huge pain to change your router every time you need some more coverage.