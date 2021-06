The beginning of the World Poker Tour Heads Up Poker Championship has been worth every penny, with a total of 32 players going heads up against each other in the first round at PokerKing. The ongoing five-day event commenced on June 18, features a $25,000 buy-in, with the first round already taking place on June 18-19, respectively, accompanied by an elimination round taking place each day after until the final match holds a winner on June 22. The players go one on one against each other for three straight matches, with the player winning the most matches proceeding ahead for round 2.