As Of Yet is told entirely through video calls and digital diaries as Naomi (played by Taylor Garron who also wrote and co-directed the film) navigates a problematic roommate and a burgeoning romance all while locked down during the Coronavirus pandemic. Naomi’s roommate escaped to Florida with her family, leaving Naomi all alone, and they have been struggling to communicate, especially since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, she has also been connecting with a gentleman online and she thinks it might be time to meet up, even if that means breaking quarantine against her better judgment. And of course not everyone in Naomi’s world is happy with this plan.