32 Years Ago: Mary Chapin Carpenter Releases ‘State of the Heart’

By Annie Zaleski
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 10 days ago
On June 13, 1989, Mary Chapin Carpenter released her second album, State of the Heart. Carpenter co-produced the project her longtime collaborator, the late John Jennings. State of the Heart combines instrumental flourishes from country and folk, and a foundation rooted in sturdy songwriting. The record ended up being Carpenter's breakthrough, as it peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and spawned four Top 20 country singles.

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

