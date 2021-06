The Desmosedici RR is the closest we've ever come to a road-going MotoGP bike. Predictably, they're not cheap to pick up used. We’ve all been watching with interest as the Mercedes-AMG One undergoes testing at the Nurburgring. The hypercar is the closest thing we’ll ever get to an F1 car for the road, given its use of a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine taken from the sport and slightly watered down for production considerations.