San Diego, CA

Calcium Hardness Removal in San Diego

By Ken Scheer
purewaterindustries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in an area with high levels of Calcium Hardness, it will destroy your swimming pool. As an owner of a residential or commercial swimming pool in the San Diego area, you are going to have to deal with high levels of Calcium Hardness in your swimming pool. This is a direct result of our tap water which is loaded with calcium and other hardness minerals. Since we live in an area with higher than normal levels of hardness minerals you need to be concerned about what it is doing to your swimming pool. Did you know that the reason you have scaling on your showerheads, countertops, and water features in your house is that of calcium? Most people understand that but when it comes to hard water they usually don’t think about their swimming pool. That’s why at Pure Water Industries we offer a service to you that can help with the challenges that high levels of Calcium Hardness cause.

www.purewaterindustries.com
