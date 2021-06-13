Cancel
CITROËN DS 23 [Add-On / Replace | LODS] 1.0

 8 days ago

Volvo 144 + Taxi [Add-On / Replace | Extras | Tuning | Template | LODs] 1.1. Fiat 1300 | Zastava 1300 | Fiat 1500 [Add-On / Replace | Tuning | Liveries | Extras | LODS]. The Citroën DS is an executive car produced between 1955 and 1975. Styled by Italian sculptor and industrial designer Flaminio Bertoni, the DS is known for its futuristic body design and innovative technology, including hydropneumatic self-leveling suspension. In 1973 the model received the most advanced version: the DS23.

McLaren F1 1993 [Add-On | Template | Extras] 1.0

2010 Ferrari 458 Italia [Add-On | Tuning | Extras | Template]. Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II [Add-On | LODs | Extras | Template]. =============================================================. GTA V convert and edit:. Abolfazl Danaee (00AbOlFaZl00) 3D Model from Forza Horizon 4. =============================================================. Features:. - HQ exterior & Interior & engine and trunkbay. -...
Coach RV [Add-On] 1.0

The livery's quality is shit since I'm not good at painting. You can use the blank livery in the pack or make your own. I'll appreciate it if you are willing to make a livery for me. Features:. - enterable interior. - there's a passenger seat. - multiple colors. Installation:
BMW X7 2021 [Add-On | Tuning] 1.1

Toyota Camry V40 2008 [Tunable | Add-On / Replace]. Volkswagen Touareg 2008 R50 [Add-On / Replace | Tuning]. Lexus LX570 2018 (Stock & WALD) [Add-On / Replace]. 4.95 / 5 αστέρια (21 ψήφοι) BMW X7 2021. Author 3D model: HKV, Victor Krit(saysay), GTA5RP.COM. Texturing, converting in GTA5: AlexeyHIT. Features:. Tuning...
[2015Porsche 918 Spyder] Pink Pig Livery [4K] 1.0

2006 Volvo XC90 V8 Policia Nacional España CNP (Spain police) ------------------------------------------------------------ The awesome 918 is made by [YCA] Se7enMoon and can be downloaded here:. https://www.gta5-mods.com/vehicles/2015-porsche-918-spyder-weissach-kit-add-on-555271eb-bb54-4264-afbe-9182bfaebead. ------------------------------------------------------------ 制作：闰土. 截图：闰土、Supreme. Make：闰土. Screenshot：闰土、Supreme. ------------------------------------------------------------ 【安装方法】：. 1、下载mod和涂装；. 2、打开这个路径，打开“918.ytd”导入“918_sign_4.png”，保存。. 路径：update/x64/dlcpack/918/dlc.rpf/x64/vehicle.rpf. [Installation]：. 1.Download mod and livery. 2.Open this path, open"918.ytd", drop "918_sign_4.png" into "918.ytd", save it.
LCC Blackwater [Add-On / FiveM | LODs] 1.0

If The avarus and the Hexer aren't vintage enough for you, the Blackwater should do just fine. only 20 of those were made, because only 20 people need a rigid 1970 chopper. 1. Put "lpchopper" folder in GTA V/mods/update/x64/dlcpacks" 2. Add line "dlcpacks:/lpchopper" to "dlclist.xml" in "GTA V/mods/update/update.rpf/common/data" 3. Spawn:...
2021 Nissan GT-R R50 Italdesign - GT3 Design fict. [Paintjob] 1.0

Renault Clio RS IV livery - Life is Strange / Twoface Design [Paintjob] 1.0. McLaren 675LT Spider livery - fancy design paintjob! (inspired by Hoonigan) Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 livery - Rising Sun, Japan [Paintjob]. 1.0. ENG. This is a fanmade livery for the 2021 Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign!. Completely...
Renault Mégane 4 RS [Add-On / FiveM] 1.0

LSI Discord : Pre-Release - Exclusive Cars : Discord Invitation. - Full UV-MAP (INT & EXT) - The hands are not well centered on the steering wheel. - The steering wheel does not turn perfectly. --- STATUS --- This 3D model is indeed locked (cannot be opened on modding software),...
McLaren 765lt black to white color fade livery [5K] 1.0

McLaren 765lt black to white color fade livery design based on an irl car. Car mod - https://www.gta5-mods.com/vehicles/mclaren-765lt-nejc. - GTAV>mods>update>x64>dlcpacks>765lt>dlc.rpf>x64>levels>gta5>vehicles>vehicles.rpf. 3. [Make sure you're in edit mode] Open 765lt.ytd. 4. Click "import" on the top left. 5. Open 765LT-sign-3.dds file from my mod. 6. Click "Save" and you're done!!. Enjoy...
1999 Ford F-150 Lightning Stock [Replace] 1.0

2012 Aston Martin One-77 [Replace | Tuning | Auto-Spoiler | LODS] 1.1 . This mod has two extras, the front Ford logo and a Tonneau Cover. 1. Extract yft and ytd files from the rar file and drop anywhere on your. desktop. 2. Open application "OpenIV" 3. Using "OpenIV" navigate to...
2016 Mclaren 675LT Spider - Orange Faded Design [Paintjob] 1.0

VW Golf 7 R Pandem - JP Performance Supergolf Design [Paintjob] 1.0. McLaren 675LT Spider livery - fancy design paintjob! (inspired by Hoonigan) 2015 Ferrari California T livery - Baratheon Design [Paintjob] - Game of Thrones. 1.0. ENG. This is a fanmade livery for the 2016 Mclaren 675LT Spider!. Completely...
Improved Brute & Sadler Ambulances [Add-On|Replace|Template] 1.0.1

Renault Trafic 2015 Police Nationale [Replace / Add-on / Reflective] 0.1. This is a reworks pack for Fentons mapped Brute ambulance and his Sadler ambulance. I've improved them by adding realistic emissive lighting, updated liveries aswell as other features listed below. Features. - 2 reworked ambulances from Fenton who has...
Hexer custom [Replace] 1.0

Ford F350 SD Pickup Truck - Fire - Police - EMS Versions ADDON/REPLACE [ELS] 2.0. I offer you my first mod for GTA 5. In my opinion, the developers missed a very important point in the game. They deceived us with the beauty of the vehicle ... Souls and ideas...
Mansory Audi RSQ8 [Add-On / FiveM] 1.0

Расширьте, чтобы увидеть все изображения и видео. Audi RSQ8 by Mansory brought to you by the LMTLS Team. Model supplied and privately commissioned by: Bigs. Installation: Read below. Features:. HQ Model. Mansory Kit. Both SP & FiveM files included for install. Installation:. 1)Extract rsq8m.zip folder. 2)Now Inside your GTA 5...
Concept BoB [Add-On] 1.0

[Pack Completo] Viaturas Rio de Janeiro - PMERJ, BPRv, PF, BOPE, CPAM, SAMU, Bombeiros (.OIV) 1.1. The BoB concept offers further improved performance features such as the two modified custom-made exhausts,. automated steering to reduce the amount of visible cables, and its hydraulic suspension that can fix the bike upright...
Paragon Offroad [Add-On] 1.0

[Pack Completo] Viaturas Rio de Janeiro - PMERJ, BPRv, PF, BOPE, CPAM, SAMU, Bombeiros (.OIV) In a perfect world you don't get things much finer than an orangutang on a tricycle. However we are not in a perfect world and you have to settle with seeing an orangutang driving a modified Enus Paragon R on the telly. And now you have the chance of getting your hands on one. Introducing the Paragon Offroad. The newest beast on the offroad market.
Rolls Royce Cullinan [Add-On / Replace | FiveM | LODs] 3.0

Bugatti Chiron [Add-On / Replace | FiveM | LODs | Auto Spoiler]. Зголеми да ги видиш сите слики и видеа. Discord (Pre-release | Exclusive Cars | DEV Vehicles & Assets) : Discord Invite. All ultra detailed instructions to install is in archive. -For Add-on version. --- FEATURES --- - HQ...
2021 Mercedes-Benz S500 [Add-On ]1.1 1.0

- Animated Windscreen-R Curtain ( Press H to open) 1. navigate to "mods/update/x64/dlcpacks/" create a new folder called "s500" and place this "dlc.rpf" file inside that folder. 2. export "dlclist.xml" from "mods/update/update.rpf/common/data/" to your desktop with OpenIV. open the file with any text editor, add the following line to the...
Truffade Nero Supersport [Add-On | FiveM | Tuning] 1.0

Long-Tail variant of the Nero based on the Bugatti Chiron Supersport/Supersport 300. Do not modify or re-upload this modification without authors' permissions. Do not exploit the contents of this modification for commercial, financial or personal gain. Feel free to use in FiveM and RageMP as long as permission is received and full credits are given.