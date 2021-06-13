Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Poste Italiane 1.0

gta5-mods.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, this is a Poste Italiane Retexture made by me, Rednex51. Go to >x64k/level/gta5/_citye/scentral_01/sc_00e.rpf/< and replace the file with the one in the archive. Put the file ''PosteItaliane.xml'' in the folder Spooner in menyoostuff.

no.gta5-mods.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Retailhashicorp.com

Announcing HashiCorp Terraform 1.0 General Availability

Today at HashiConf Europe, we are pleased to announce the general availability of HashiCorp Terraform 1.0, a major milestone for interoperability, ease of upgrades, and maintenance for your automation workflows. Terraform 1.0 is immediately available for download as well as for use in HashiCorp Terraform Cloud. HashiCorp Terraform is already widely used by individuals and teams in companies large and small as the standard for multi-cloud provisioning and automation. This post takes a look at what’s new, and what the 1.0 designation means for Terraform users.
Internetgta5-mods.com

Wedding Map 1.0

Tutorial in the Tutorial.txt file. Olá comunidade, muitas pessoas esperam por isso, mas hoje esta é uma nova criação gratuita de uma loja de roupas, espero que gostem dessa criação tanto quanto eu gostei de criá-la **************** Instalação FIVEM MAPPING ****************. Mapeamento [FIVEM]:. passo 1: Copie / cole a pasta...
Softwareitopstimes.com

Terraform reaches maturity and stability with 1.0 release

HashiCorp has announced a milestone release of its open-source infrastructure as code (IaC) software tool. Terraform 1.0 has been 10 years in the making and is a huge leap forward for the project in terms of interoperability, ease of updates and maintenance of automation workflows, the team explained. When the...
Softwaretechgig.com

Android security alert: Remove these 8 apps infected with Joker malware

Google reported these 8 Android applications that are laced with “Joker” malware and are removed from the Play Store. has reportedly found 8 Android applications that are laced with. Joker malware. that can secretly collect data from the user’s device and subscribe to premium formats without any consent of users.
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Gaming Mice [Addon Props] 1.0

NOTES:Read this description not the readme file because it's outdated!!. (Steps you need to do if you don't already have Addon Props installed) .Install Addon Props : https://www.gta5-mods.com/tools/addonprops. .Drag the "addonprops" folder to update\x64\dlcpacks\. (Steps you need to do to install the addon models) .Drag the ydr and ytd files...
proz.com

Italian to English Translation Project

We are looking for translators from Italian into English for a project that involves translating simple conversational online content (forums, comments, customer support...). It is a long-term project with new workload coming fairly regularly. The volumes are quite large and deadlines are short, so we will need several translators to work in parallel. Translations will be done in Memsource.
Buying Carsgta5-mods.com

Coach RV [Add-On] 1.0

The livery's quality is shit since I'm not good at painting. You can use the blank livery in the pack or make your own. I'll appreciate it if you are willing to make a livery for me. Features:. - enterable interior. - there's a passenger seat. - multiple colors. Installation:
Home & Gardentimebusinessnews.com

Minimalism: Italian Contemporary and Modern lamp post lights

Do you want to decorate your garden with the best modern lamp post lights? If you are looking for the best lamp post lights then choosing the Italian contemporary lamp post lights is the best choice. The garden streetlights will help you to light up your garden in the best...
ComputersTechRepublic

Terraform 1.0 takes DevOps to Multicloud

DevOps revolutionized how we managed servers, and HashiCorp's Terraform promises to do the same for multicloud installations. Remember how you used to run servers? Tweaking settings by hand, writing shell scripts and making a home in the server room? Then along came DevOps programs such as Ansible, Chef and Puppet, and sysadmin life became much easier. More recently we've started using not just a single public cloud, but multiple clouds (multicloud). And, whoops, while managing a single cloud is work, it's not that much trouble, but managing multicloud… that's another story. But, now years in the making HashiCorp's open-source Terraform 1.0, is finally out, and it's brought DevOps' infrastructure-as-code approach to clouds.
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Engraved M1911 [Animated] 1.0

The M1911, also known as the Colt 1911, or the Colt Government, is a single-action, semi-automatic, magazine-fed, recoil-operated pistol chambered for the .45 ACP cartridge. This 1911 is an Engraved Cartel styled pistol. Enjoy. Cartel Styled Photos By SinPie, <3. Features:. - Fully Animated. - GTA Attachment Compatible. - High...
Carsgta5-mods.com

F12TDF Carbonfiber with Italian Stripes Livery 1.0

Https://vi.gta5-mods.com/vehicles/2016-ferrari-f12-tdf-add-on-template. Thanks to the author of the model to thank the original author "00AbOlFaZl00" Use OpenIV mods\update\x64\dlcpacks\tdf\dlc.rpf\x64\levels\gta5\vehicles\vehicles.rpf\. Drag the .png livery files into tdf.ytd. Save it, Done!
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Hexer custom [Replace] 1.0

I offer you my first mod for GTA 5. In my opinion, the developers missed a very important point in the game. They deceived us with the beauty of the vehicle ... Souls and ideas embodied in metal. And we, all who post their work, are trying to fix it.
Technologygta5-mods.com

Dutch police siren 1.0

Installation netherlands: x64>audio>sfx>RESIDENT.rpf Right click on vehicles.awc export to openFormats (oac.) save to desktop, open Dutch police siren sleep SIREN_2 en SIREN_PA20A_WAIL in de folder vehicles op je desktop daarna sleep vehicles.oac in openiv RESIDENT.RPF done!. Installation english installation: x64>audio>sfx>RESIDENT.rpf Right click on vehicles.awc export to openFormats (oac.) save to...
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Algonquin Improvements [Menyoo] 1.0

Hello!! Welcome to my new map entitled "Algonquin Improvements" --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Menyoo Installation:. Go into the "Menyoo" folder and copy the file provided. Once you have done that go to the following directory:. - GTAV Directory > menyooStuff > Spooner. Place the provided "AlgonquinMapV1A" file here!. You're done with the Menyoo...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Clarivate Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $1.0 Billion Senior Secured Notes And $1.0 Billion Senior Notes

LONDON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) - Get Report, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today the pricing of its previously announced private offering (the "Offering") of $1.0 billion of 3.875% senior secured notes due 2028 (the "Secured Notes") and $1.0 billion of 4.875% senior notes due 2029 (the "Unsecured Notes" and, together with the Secured Notes, the "Notes"). Interest on the Notes will be payable semi-annually on June 30 and December 30 of each year, beginning on December 30, 2021. The Secured Notes will mature on June 30, 2028 and the Unsecured Notes will mature on June 30, 2029. The Notes will be issued by Clarivate Science Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Clarivate, on June 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Softwaresoftpedia.com

NetProf 1.0

Versions of Windows prior to 7 had a dedicated interface for managing network profiles, but this utility was removed with the release of Windows 8. When the PC connects to an Internet access point, a new network profile is created automatically. These details are stored in the registry, which gets filled with new profiles for each new connection.
Militarygta5-mods.com

Barrett M82 [Animated] 1.0

The Barrett M82, standardized by the U.S. military as the M107, is a recoil-operated, semi-automatic anti-materiel precision rifle developed by the American Barrett Firearms Manufacturing company. Photos By SinPie, <3. Features:. - Fully Animated. - High Quality Textures. - Designed to work with the GTA Scopes. (Custom Attachments Planned). FiveM...
Carsgta5-mods.com

[ADD-ON] BMW M4 Akrapovic 1.0

[Pack Completo] Viaturas Rio de Janeiro - PMERJ, BPRv, PF, BOPE, CPAM, SAMU, Bombeiros (.OIV) 1.1. This cars is the BMW M4 F82 Akrapovic from assetto corsa. IMPORTANT FOR DLC WORKS CORRECTLY AND GAME DON'T CRASH !!!. FIRST, use this mod and install it in gta5 / mods / update...
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Dispersed DLC Folders grabber and copier 1.0

This mod lets you choose a source folder where you have extracted a lot of addons mods for GTA V (SP only at the moment) and grab them all together into a destination folder being structured as if u did it yourself. Use :. ------------------------------------------------ The first button is for...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to disable TLS 1.0 in Windows 10

TLS or Transport Layer Security is a Cryptographic Protocol and is used to secure computer networking. However, we have seen the advancement of this protocol and after so many iterations using TSL 1.0 for security isn’t a good idea. In this article, we are going to see how to disable TLS 1.0 in Windows 10.