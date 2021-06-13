Cancel
NHL

Notebook: Larsen looks to fill staff with the right people

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew head coach addresses power-play struggles, talks about his relationship with Tortorella. The Blue Jackets have one big question answered with Thursday's announcement that Brad Larsen will be the team's new head coach. Now the first-time NHL head man has a lot of responsibilities ahead of him, including having to...

Tortorella: In the Words of His Players

John Tortorella, most recently head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, is a future Hall of Famer. He has been behind the bench for more wins than any other U.S.-born coach in NHL history, has his name is on the Stanley Cup (2004, Tampa Bay Lightning), and he is a two-time Jack Adams Award winner as coach of the year (2004 Tampa Bay, 2017 Columbus). He also, shall we say, has a “reputation”, but if you ask his former players, it’s undeserved.
What Will Brad Larsen's Version Of The Columbus Blue Jackets Look Like?

The face of the new direction of the Blue Jackets is recognizable to many, due to the 11 years that he's spent with the organization. Brad Larsen is stepping into the reigns as the eighth head coach in Blue Jackets history, after spending the last seven as an assistant coach with Columbus.
John Tortorella Linked in Wild Rumor to Possible Sale of Buffalo Sabres

Let’s start this report by acknowledging the following rumor seems like a very huge piece of potential news that only a couple of people have heard about. With that in mind, we’ll call it water cooler chatter for now. Still, it could be something worth listening for down the road. Why? Well, the fact that former NHL general manager Doug MacLean found it worthy enough of a rumor to strike up the conversation with Nick Kypreos on a recent episode of the Kyper at Noon podcast means he’s not sure if there’s something to it or not. He wanted to see if his buddy was hearing the same information.
Jack Eichel trade rumors: Sabres reportedly 'want to move on' from star center

Tension has been brewing between Jack Eichel and the Sabres for some time. And now, it appears that the two sides are coming closer to a split. As detailed by SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550's The Instigators, it's not only Eichel who wants to leave the Sabres. Buffalo is ready to move on from Eichel as well.
NHL Rumors: Kings targeting Sam Reinhart, and Flyers likely to land Seth Jones

May 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart (23) takes the ice to warm up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. The Kings were reportedly in on Jack Eichel since last season. Is it possible that the communication between...
Canucks: Could the assistant coaching staff look different next year?

There has been a lot of questions surrounding the Vancouver Canucks and their coaching staff this offseason. For the most part, the focus has heavily been on head coach Travis Green and goaltending coach Ian Clark, both of whom were in the final years of their current deals this past season. At first, all signs were pointing towards general manager Jim Benning running out of time once again, with many expecting both Green and Clark to test out the free agency waters.
Notebook: Bolts head back to Raleigh looking to close out Canes

Tampa Bay has been strong on the road in the postseason, going 4-1 away from Amalie Arena. Tampa Bay returns to Raleigh for Game 5 of the Second Round versus the Carolina Hurricanes holding a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series following Saturday's wild, come-from-behind 6-4 victory over the Canes in Game 4, the Lightning rallying from a two-goal deficit to win by multiple goals for just the second time in franchise history (also: from 3-0 down to a 5-3 victory in Game 4 of a 2011 Eastern Conference Final versus Boston).
OTR: Quinn To Sabres? Eichel, Makar, Jones, NHL Trade Market | PHN+

There is yet no word on the scheduled meeting between Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel and Sabres management, or if the meeting has yet taken place. Based on all indicators, the two sides have some serious issues to figure out to keep Eichel, one of the premier centers in the league, off the NHL trade market.
Which Teams Are Calling About Jack Eichel?

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Monday clubs are calling the Buffalo Sabres expressing interest in several players, among them Jack Eichel. Dreger didn't mention specific teams, raising the question about which ones are focused on the Sabres captain. Eichel became the subject of trade speculation last month after citing a “disconnect”...
The Flyers should take a crack at offer sheeting Elias Pettersson

The Flyers are on the hunt for an impactful star player, one who can become the centerpiece of this upcoming generation after the former crown jewels (Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov, and Carter Hart) all regressed this past year. In particular, the team has reason for concern at forward. Outside of single season performances from Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom, and Joel Farabee, the Orange & Black are devoid of young talent up front that looks remotely capable of supplanting the aging star trio of Giroux, Voracek, and Couturier. Recent reports have put the Flyers in play for Jack Eichel, but his enormous contract and coveted status across the league will likely impose a heavy toll on an already flimsy roster. There doesn’t seem to be a cost-efficient method of acquiring a stud player to lead the team into the next generation.
CBJ Coach Brad Larsen

The newly hired coach of the Blue Jackets, Brad Larsen, joined the show as we gave him a warm 614 welcome. We asked Brad about about what it’s been like taking over as head coach, as Brad is an in-house hire for the team & was in charge of the Power Play for the Jackets last year. We also had a few laughs with Brad & got to know him a little better with a pop quiz.
Here are the players the Detroit Red Wings can't afford to lose to expansion draft

Among Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman’s tasks over the coming month is the act of finalizing which players are worth protecting. The NHL’s 32nd team, the Seattle Kraken, will announce its selections from the expansion draft July 21. Rules are the same as when the Vegas Golden Knights joined the league in 2017, with the Kraken having to choose 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.
3 Possible Trade Destinations for Sabres’ Jack Eichel

There’s one question on everyone’s mind in Sabreland. But it’s not who will the Buffalo Sabres take at the draft with the number one pick. The focus is on when we should expect a Jack Eichel trade. Based on the information out there, my best guess is between the expansion draft (June 21) and the NHL Entry Draft (July 23). But there are aggravating factors to this trade.
Canadiens Beat Golden Knights 3-2 In OT To Take 2-1 Lead

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the night at 12:53 of overtime, Carey Price made 43 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday night to a take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinal series. Anderson scored after he...
Hounds Notebook: Eight reasons to look on the bright side

The Riverhounds have yet to win a match or even score a goal at Highmark Stadium this season. In the Bob Lilley era, for this to be the case by the second week of June is unprecedented. The Hounds are six games in, posting an overall record of 2-3-1 in what has already been a unique season.
Alex Pietrangelo Demonstrating His Ability in Vegas

Pietrangelo was touted to be a bona fide defensive star from the get-go. In a stacked 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Pietrangelo was the third defenceman selected at just fourth overall, behind Drew Doughty and Zach Bogosian. In his first two NHL seasons, Pietrangelo played 17 games, getting sent back to...
Hickey on Hockey: Bergevin deserves much credit for Canadiens' success

You could have a healthy debate over whether the Canadiens saved general manager Marc Bergevin’s job by reaching the Stanley Cup semifinals. Personally, I don’t think Bergevin and his flamboyant wardrobe were ever in trouble, but there’s nothing like a playoff run to ensure one’s job security. Now might also be a good time to drop the interim tag from head coach Dominique Ducharme’s job description.